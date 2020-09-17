food

Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

By
Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.

Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

The lyrics go:

When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni

The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodmusicu.s. & worldcheese
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Northern Liberties restaurants fighting for outdoor dining expansion
Daughter makes viral plea to help dad's taco truck
Caribbean Paradise transports you to Jamaica with its jerk chicken
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 injured in fire at NJ condo complex
Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
AccuWeather: Tracking Showers From Sally
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Rte. 1 reopens following fatal crash investigation overnight
No tailgating: City announces road closures ahead of Eagles game
Show More
Northern Liberties restaurants fighting for outdoor dining expansion
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
Gunman ambushes man walking on sidewalk: Police
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
3 businesses on Rittenhouse Row reopen after looting
More TOP STORIES News