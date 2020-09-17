Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.
Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."
The lyrics go:
When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni
The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."
Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."
Not every menu item deserves an epic love song sung by Michael Bolton. We felt like the NEW Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese was worthy. @mbsings pic.twitter.com/Irjcp40uL3— Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 16, 2020