Misfits Market
Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-based online grocery store that rescues misshapen produce that might otherwise go to waste...and delivers it to your doorstep at a discount.
Misfits Market | Facebook | Philly Home + Garden
Misfits Market will be at the Philly Home & Garden Show
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Misfits Market is Philly's new home for produce
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories