Misfits Market is Philly's new home for produce

Misfits Market

Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-based online grocery store that rescues misshapen produce that might otherwise go to waste...and delivers it to your doorstep at a discount.Misfits Market will be at the Philly Home & Garden ShowFeb. 15-17Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA