FYI PHILLY

Misfits Market is Philly's new home for produce

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to food shopping, there's a new produce place in town.

Misfits Market
Misfits Market is a Philadelphia-based online grocery store that rescues misshapen produce that might otherwise go to waste...and delivers it to your doorstep at a discount.
Misfits Market | Facebook | Philly Home + Garden
Misfits Market will be at the Philly Home & Garden Show
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodfyi foodshopping
FYI PHILLY
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Watch Jan. 5 FYI Philly
Our favorite 2018 spots & bloopers | Dec. 27 FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's last-minute shopping and holiday things to-do list
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
The 5 best Chinese spots in Philadelphia
New Indian spot Amma's South Indian Cuisine debuts in Rittenhouse
The 5 best spots to score falafel in Philadelphia
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
Child struck by car in Mayfair
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Foles has message for Eagles fans
Driver crashes stolen SUV into apartment building
Police seek family of pedestrian killed in New Castle
AccuWeather: On The Chilly Side; Two Winter Weather Threats Late Week
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
More News