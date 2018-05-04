New Gordon Ramsay restaurant to open in Atlantic City

FOOD & DRINK

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Reservations are now being accepted for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's newest steakhouse located in Atlantic City.

Gordon Ramsay Steak will open Memorial Day weekend at Harrah's Resort, with reservation seating beginning June 4. The Press of Atlantic City reports Ramsay also operates a restaurant called Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.

Ramsay said Thursday that Atlantic City has become a dining destination since he opened his first restaurant there in 2015. The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 33 restaurants globally.

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's will seat nearly 288 guests.

