November 9th marks National Scrapple Day

November 9th marks National Scrapple Day. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 9, 2018.

Friday is National Scrapple Day.

Yes, scrapple -- Pennsylvania Dutch country's mystery meat.

Without getting into too much detail, if you didn't know, scrapple is basically the leftovers from butchering a pig that is pan-fried, usually with some cornmeal, flour and spices.

Folks in Lancaster County and beyond typically eat it plain or with maple syrup, jelly or ketchup.

It's steeped in history, as it's been on the menu for centuries with some of the first recipes dating back to the 17th century by Dutch colonists who settled near Philadelphia and Chester County.

So the big question -- is it awesome or awful?

