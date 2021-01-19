Pete's Place replaces Serpico with Korean wings topping the menu

Think noodles, bibimbap, Korean barbecue and Kimchi.
The most popular dish being the Korean fried chicken wings, a recipe the fine-dining chef has become known for.
Serpico says he likes to get creative in the kitchen and have fun. With schools gone virtual too, Peter's young daughter has become a frequent companion in the kitchen, putting a personal touch on his pandemic pivot.
You can also find Pete's Place in Washington D.C., where they are running out of their sister restaurant, St. Anslem.
Pete's Place | Instagram
604 South Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
Open daily 4-10pm, To-go + delivery only