West Philadelphia sibling vets serve ice cream and smiles at Scoop n' Smiles

By Timothy Walton
Scoops 'n' Smiles is doing just that in its Malvern ice cream shop.

Akain Rowland along with his brother, Yusef, and uncle, Keith, opened the store in 2016.

They serve a rotating list of flavors made by local ice cream manufacturers Bassett's and Nelson's.

The West Philly natives grew up eating water ice and decided to make their own. You'll find at least 10 flavors in the store at all times.

Akain and Yusef both served in the Navy and they named their banana splits after the ships they sailed as crewmembers.

Scoops 'n' Smiles opened a second location in West Chester during the pandemic and they also have a truck to cater special events.

Scoop 'N' Smiles | Facebook | Instagram
327 East King Street, Malvern, PA 19355

6 East Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
