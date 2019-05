After eight years in Boston, City Wine Tours just launched in Philadelphia with tours in Center City, Old City and Fishtown. During the tour, you sample six wines in two hours at two restaurants and leave with a little bit of knowledge and your whole Saturday evening ahead of you.Saturdays, 3-5pm (occasionally 4-6pm)---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.