Philly's new outdoor hot spot and soul food goes green

No-Libs' new outdoor hot spot
It's 35,000 square feet of outdoor restaurants, bars, fitness and shopping. Old shipping containers are transformed into pods to house the businesses and a giant robot from Burning Man oversees it all.

Piazza Pod Park
1075 Germantown Ave. (2nd & Germantown), Philadelphia, PA 19123


Vesper Dayclub is back for its second season
Philadelphia's only 21 plus members only day club is back for another season with a brand new restaurant next door.

Vesper Dayclub | Facebook
1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-214-0086

Alicia Vitarelli puts her drink-making skills to the test to make a smoking mirrors cocktail!


Alicia Vitarelli puts her drink-making skills to the test at Germantown Garden to make their signature smoking mirrors cocktail!

Germantown Garden | Facebook
1029 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123


Localish Presents: Pa's premier throwback drive-in theater

Throwback movies at a throwback drive-in theater. The Mahoning Drive-in is the only drive-in theater in the country showing movies on 35-millimeter film. The theatre opened way back in 1949 and still uses the same equipment 70 years later. Mahoning has turned the drive-in into a festival-like atmosphere with themed movie events, overnight camping, and a killer concession stand.
The Mahoning Drive-In | Facebook | Instagram
635 Seneca Road, Lehighton, Pa 18235


Green Soul gives soul food a healthy twist
The Bynum Brothers have been serving up soul food in Philly for almost 30 years! Starting with Zanzibar Blue, they went on to open perennial favorites Warmdaddy's, Relish, Paris Bistro, and South Jazz Kitchen. Now they are adding a new, healthier option to the mix -- Green Soul.
Green Soul | Facebook | Instagram
1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-660-9600

Nemi adds Mexican fare to Port Richmond's Polish scene
In a neighborhood best known for kielbasa and pierogies - Nemi Mexican Restaurant and Bar is changing food scene in Port Richmond. Here, you'll find authentic, homemade Mexican food....They're also known for their fully stocked bar of tequila and mescal.
Nemi Mexican Restaurant and Bar | Facebook | Instagram
2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

*Happy Hour Monday through Friday, from 4pm-7pm.



Empire Today shows off the hottest trends in flooring
Everyone wants that wood look but wood doesn't play well with moisture. So Empire Today came up with high end products that look look like wood but can be installed in rooms you never thought possible like kitchens, bathrooms, basements and high traffic areas.
Empire Today|Website

Ballet X celebrates new digs with Little Prince show
This is Ballet X's 14th season and the company's first in a brand new 5,000-square foot studio on Washington Avenue. The company is kicking off its Summer Series with the world premiere of The Little Prince.

Ballet X: The Little Prince|Facebook
Through July 21

Wilma Theater
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-225-5389

Shelter Me: Pig Placement Network
David Murphy spotlights the Pig Placement Network, a nonprofit organization in Bucks County dedicated to the pet pig.
Report a correction or typo
