Philly's new outdoor hot spot and soul food goes green

No-Libs' new outdoor hot spot

Vesper Dayclub is back for its second season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5389440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alicia Vitarelli puts her drink-making skills to the test to make a smoking mirrors cocktail!

Localish Presents: Pa's premier throwback drive-in theater

Green Soul gives soul food a healthy twist

Nemi adds Mexican fare to Port Richmond's Polish scene

Empire Today shows off the hottest trends in flooring

Ballet X celebrates new digs with Little Prince show

It's 35,000 square feet of outdoor restaurants, bars, fitness and shopping. Old shipping containers are transformed into pods to house the businesses and a giant robot from Burning Man oversees it all.1075 Germantown Ave. (2nd & Germantown), Philadelphia, PA 19123Philadelphia's only 21 plus members only day club is back for another season with a brand new restaurant next door.1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-214-0086Alicia Vitarelli puts her drink-making skills to the test at Germantown Garden to make their signature smoking mirrors cocktail!1029 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123Throwback movies at a throwback drive-in theater. The Mahoning Drive-in is the only drive-in theater in the country showing movies on 35-millimeter film. The theatre opened way back in 1949 and still uses the same equipment 70 years later. Mahoning has turned the drive-in into a festival-like atmosphere with themed movie events, overnight camping, and a killer concession stand.635 Seneca Road, Lehighton, Pa 18235The Bynum Brothers have been serving up soul food in Philly for almost 30 years! Starting with Zanzibar Blue, they went on to open perennial favorites Warmdaddy's, Relish, Paris Bistro, and South Jazz Kitchen. Now they are adding a new, healthier option to the mix -- Green Soul.1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-660-9600In a neighborhood best known for kielbasa and pierogies - Nemi Mexican Restaurant and Bar is changing food scene in Port Richmond. Here, you'll find authentic, homemade Mexican food....They're also known for their fully stocked bar of tequila and mescal.2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134*Happy Hour Monday through Friday, from 4pm-7pm.Everyone wants that wood look but wood doesn't play well with moisture. So Empire Today came up with high end products that look look like wood but can be installed in rooms you never thought possible like kitchens, bathrooms, basements and high traffic areas.This is Ballet X's 14th season and the company's first in a brand new 5,000-square foot studio on Washington Avenue. The company is kicking off its Summer Series with the world premiere ofThrough July 21265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-225-5389Shelter Me: Pig Placement NetworkDavid Murphy spotlights the Pig Placement Network, a nonprofit organization in Bucks County dedicated to the pet pig.