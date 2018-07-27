FOOD & DRINK

Poconos casino offering up peanut butter and jelly hot dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Poconos casino offering up peanut butter and jelly hot dog. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Hot dogs and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Two classics that have been staples of lunchtime meals for centuries.

But never before have the two been paired together.

The Poconos' own Mount Airy Casino Resort is offering guests of the golf clubhouse a peanut butter and jelly hot dog.

The resort describes it as a perfectly grilled hot dog, slathered in grape jelly and chunky peanut butter.

It was dreamt up by one of their golf pros and became a bit of a cult classic.

If the culinary combination has you ready to drive to Mount Pocono, you should know that the PB&J hot dog is not on the regular clubhouse menu, and is only available if you ask for it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspoconoslunch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
Necco plant abruptly closes, fate of candy hearts unknown
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host's murder
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Show More
Superintendent accused of defecating on track resigns
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
More News