Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

