STARBUCKS

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns August 28th. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 22, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back - and sooner than you might think.

The coffee chain will start offering the popular fall drink on Tuesday, August 28. Business Insider was first to report of the early date.

This year marks the 15th birthday of the drink known as PSL.

Starbucks has expanded its pumpkin spice line to include everything from ground coffee to Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws.

Starbucks has even created a Facebook group called the "Leaf Rakers Society" for those who want to celebrate autumn all year.

Meantime, Dunkin' Donuts has announced their fall offerings will be available a day earlier on August 27. The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerstarbucksdunkin' donutspumpkin spicepumpkinfall
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Borgata joins Starbucks in ditching plastic straws
Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws
Starbucks starts closing stores for anti-bias training
More starbucks
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Flooding leads to water rescues in Lehigh Valley
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
More News