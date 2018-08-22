Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week

The coffee chain will start offering the popular fall drink on Tuesday, August 28. Business Insider was first to report of the early date.
This year marks the 15th birthday of the drink known as PSL.
Starbucks has expanded its pumpkin spice line to include everything from ground coffee to Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws.
Starbucks has even created a Facebook group called the "Leaf Rakers Society" for those who want to celebrate autumn all year.
Meantime, Dunkin' Donuts has announced their fall offerings will be available a day earlier on August 27. The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.
