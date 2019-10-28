Food & Drink

Sting Arts & Triple Bottom Brewing: Beer & Honey for a Good Cause

By Timothy Walton
Triple Bottom Brewing is a fair chance employer. Tess Hart and her husband Bill Bopwell love beer and they love their community. They believe beer brings people together and their brewery can help build community. Their brewery partners with local non-profits to find employees who may not be able to get hired elsewhere.

The idea is to make a difference in people's lives and help craft their future. They serve 8-10 beers brewed on site at their Spring Garden brewery and their menu includes small bites from Di Bruno Brothers.

Across the street the Roy Pitz Barrel House is crafting beers with honey collected just 80 feet above their brewery.

The Sting Arts initiative is a play on the neighborhood's name, Spring Arts. Craig Grossman has eight hives of bees growing on top of two of his buildings.

He is using the honey for businesses that occupy space in his buildings. Roy Pitz is using it for their Hazy IPA called Sting Arts and in some of their food on the menu. Fifty percent of every sale involving the honey will go to the nonprofit Tools for School.

Triple Bottom Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Roy Pitz Barrel House | Facebook | Instagram
990 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkspring garden (philadelphia)fyi phillyfyi eventsfyi barsfyi food
