Food & Drink

Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply

NEW YORK -- Hold onto your cabernet, a new study finds climate change is threatening the world's wine supply.

The study found if the global temperature rises by 3.6 degrees in the next 80 years, wine regions could shrink by up to 56%.

Researchers say 85% of those regions would be ruined if there's a temperature rise of 7.2 degrees.

Grapes are sensitive to temperature change, a co-author in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences wrote.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Australia could be most affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwineclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy shot and killed in home invasion
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Firefighters battle blaze at storage facility in Somers Point
Controversial comments made at Abington school board meeting
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
Philly crossing guard hit by vehicle; 2 facing charges
Show More
Man severely burned in Mantua fire
Top 6 Diners: Coopersburg Diner in Lehigh County
Cheyney University, nation's oldest HBCU, making a comeback
Glen Mills Schools facing more suits alleging severe sex abuse
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News