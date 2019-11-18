Food & Drink

Swiss Haus and Moshulu get facelifts for 2020

Two longstanding Philadelphia eateries made big changes this year, so we took a trip out to see what''s new.

Swiss Haus bakery had been a Philly institution, sitting in the same location for 97 years. But when it recently changed ownership, the bakery was moved to a new location in Rittenhouse Square!

Now called Swiss Haus Cafe & Pastry Bar, new owners Ronald Simms and John Proctor are going for more of a cafe feel, but the legacy recipes will not change. And they brought over legacy bakers to make sure.

Over at Penn's Landing, The Moshulu is also sailing into a new era, with decorative renovations of their lobby bar and dining room, and food changes on the menu - including a new 'caviar tasting' option.

Swiss Haus Cafe & Pastry Bar
1740 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
The Moshulu
401 Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106
