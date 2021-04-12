Top chef Nick Elmi opens new restaurant The Landing Kitchen

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Celebrity Chef Nick Elmi and business partner Fia Berisha have opened The Landing Kitchen in Bala Cynwyd.The all-day cafe is serving an upscale menu with "simple, healthy and sometimes gluttonous" options according to the Top Chef alum.The Landing is located on Pencoyd Landing just across the Pencoyd Bridge in Manayunk and an easy stop along the Pencoyd Trail which runs along the Schuylkill River.The huge outdoor patio offers scenic views along the river and a great space to dine al fresco.The project is just getting underway. The team hopes to create outdoor activities along the river like farmers markets, concerts and yard games.For now, the space is a versatile landing for either a quick stop coffee or juice or to spend some time working at a satellite location.617 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004