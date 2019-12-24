Trader Joe's recalls egg white salad, potato salad amid Listeria concerns

MONROVIA, CA -- Trader Joe's recalled its egg white salad and potato salad after concerns about a possible Listeria contamination.
In a statement on the company's website, Trader Joe's said the recall is connected to the Almark Foods hard-boiled egg recall announced on December 20.
Only the grocery store's branded Egg White Salad with Chives and Old Fashion Potato Salad, both with 'use by' dates up to and including 12/27/19, have been recalled. The items may have been sold in 30 states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven people in five states have gotten sick after eating hard-boiled eggs from the Almark Foods facility in Gainsville, Ga. One person in Texas has died.
Trader Joe's said no customers reported getting sick after eating these products.
According to the CDC, Listeria can lead to severe infections, but symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, fever, flu-like symptoms, loss of balance, or convulsions.
