Food & Drink

Trader Joe's recalls egg white salad, potato salad amid Listeria concerns

MONROVIA, CA -- Trader Joe's recalled its egg white salad and potato salad after concerns about a possible Listeria contamination.

In a statement on the company's website, Trader Joe's said the recall is connected to the Almark Foods hard-boiled egg recall announced on December 20.

Only the grocery store's branded Egg White Salad with Chives and Old Fashion Potato Salad, both with 'use by' dates up to and including 12/27/19, have been recalled. The items may have been sold in 30 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven people in five states have gotten sick after eating hard-boiled eggs from the Almark Foods facility in Gainsville, Ga. One person in Texas has died.

RELATED: Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC

Trader Joe's said no customers reported getting sick after eating these products.

According to the CDC, Listeria can lead to severe infections, but symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, fever, flu-like symptoms, loss of balance, or convulsions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallslisteriarecallfood safety
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200 arrests, $670K in drugs and 21 guns seized in Kensington
Teen shot while leaving skating party in Newark: Police
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims
Last minute shoppers make their way through Target
La Salle College High School students deliver holiday cheer to patients
Show More
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels
76ers hope to give home fans a gift as they face Bucks
AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More TOP STORIES News