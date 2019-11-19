Food & Drink

Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling method

ATLANTA -- Burger King is being grilled for the way it cooks its burgers.

A vegan man is suing the fast-food restaurant after eating its new Impossible Whopper.

Philip Williams of Atlanta says that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of other vegans.

He says it's impossible to claim the burger is "zero percent beef" when it's cooked on the same grill as beef burgers.

He also says Burger King does not disclose its cooking practices.

The restaurant's online menu says guests looking for a meat-free option can request a different cooking method.

Burger King told media outlets it does not comment on pending litigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kinglawsuitvegan
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter
LIVE | White House officials kick off Trump impeachment week
Gas leak shuts down portion of US-1
Legalizing marijuana: NJ lawmakers seek voter approval
Investigation: Concerns over 'Sponsor A Highway' litter removal program
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Milder Today
Roxborough restaurant burglary caught on tape
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
HS football game to resume at Linc after shooting, boy remains critical
Franklin Square PATCO station to reopen after 4 decades
More TOP STORIES News