NAACP Philadelphia throws support behind proposed 76ers arena, citing new opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NAACP Philadelphia branch is throwing its support behind the proposed 76ers arena in Center City.

Organization leaders held a press conference announcing their support on Tuesday.

They said the proposed arena, dubbed 76 Place, would create jobs and economic opportunities for the city's Black community.

David Adelman, part owner of the Sixers, was also at the String Theory School's Vine Street campus for the announcement.

The arena has also been endorsed by the Black Clergy of Philadelphia.

Many residents and business owners in Chinatown, however, are opposed to the $1.55 billion project.

The Chinatown neighborhood is just steps away from the arena's potential location.

The opposition's main concerns over the project include the deterioration of Chinatown culture, parking and traffic congestion, and increasing rent.