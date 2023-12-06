Breakfast honors families who have lost loved ones in line of duty

FOP Survivor's Holiday Breakfast honors families who have lost loved ones in line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro joined police officers from Philadelphia and the surrounding communities who gathered Wednesday morning for the annual FOP Survivor's Holiday Breakfast.

About 40 families, who have had loved ones killed in the line of duty, were honored at the event in Northeast Philadelphia.

The breakfast is an opportunity to let the families know the service and sacrifice of their loved one will never be forgotten.

"This time of year is a very joyous time of year for many but also a very challenging time for many people and that's not lost on us," said Lt. John Stanford, interim police commissioner.