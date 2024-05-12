Residents across Philadelphia do some last minute Mother's Day shopping

Residents across Philadelphia do some last minute Mother's Day shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special holiday is just a day away, and if you haven't been shopping yet, consider this a very late reminder.

Stores across Philadelphia were packed on Saturday as city residents prepared for Mother's Day on Sunday.

One family stopped by Shane Confectionary in Old City to pick out some sweet treats for their mother.

"They are helping me, they know what she likes and they know what they like too," said Edward Vassallo from Wyndmoor.

The upcoming holiday had many people with a sweet took stopping into the candy store.

"It's like ten times busier today than it usually is. Everyone's here for Mother's Day," said Kaiya Sutton, an employee with Shane Confectionary.

For those looking to pair flowers with chocolates, Action News stopped by the Pomelo Flower Shop in Germantown.

Owner Kaitlin Orner says she made arrangements all day long.

"It's really busy, today has far exceeded all of our expectations, we did better than we did Mother's Day last year," said Orner.

She says her business is a one-stop shop for not only flower arrangements but also potted plants, Mother's Day cards, and even jewelry and candles.

If you are going with a flower arrangement, this is what she says most people are ordering for their mom.

"Most people go with something bright and cheery. We have a lot of peonies and we do a fresh bouquet with these fresh local peonies," said Orner.

That's what Terrell Sanders had in mind for his wife.

"Her favorite color is black but I don't think black roses look good so I got the pink," said Sanders from West Oak Lane.

He shopped at Logan Florist and Gifts on Germantown Avenue. He says better late than never, as he's secured his Mother's Day gift.

"I'm always a last-minute shopper and this is the only place I come to for my last-minute stuff," said Sanders.

The owner says there was a nonstop influx of customers all day.

"Today has been about ten customers every thirty minutes," said Timmy Niblack, owner of Logan Florist and Gifts. "This would be the championship game to get to the Super Bowl."