Wisconsin roller coaster gets stuck upside down, leaving passengers stranded for hours

Passengers were rescued after Wisconsin roller coaster got stuck upside down at the Forest County Festival 2023.

CRANDON, Wis. -- Riders on a roller coaster got quite the thrill ride, getting stuck upside down.

The roller coaster at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, shut down mid-ride. Passengers were left stuck for at least three hours.

The shut-down is believed to be due to a malfunction. Emergency responders from surrounding counties arrived to remove the passengers.

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital.

