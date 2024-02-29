WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Track for new Dorney Park roller coaster, Iron Menace, complete

The park opens for the season on Friday, May 10

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024 5:49PM
Dorney Park's Iron Menace roller coaster track complete
Dorney Park is working on opening its first newly-built roller coast in 19 years.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley is getting closer to featuring the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom announced the track circuit for its new 'Iron Menace' coaster is now complete.

The next phase is testing out the ride.

It has a "beyond vertical" first drop and can reach up to 64 miles per hour.

RELATED: Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Dorney Park's parent company, to merge in $8B deal

This is also Dorney's first newly built roller coast in 19 years.

The park opens for the season on Friday, May 10.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW