Track for new Dorney Park roller coaster, Iron Menace, complete

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley is getting closer to featuring the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster.
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom announced the track circuit for its new 'Iron Menace' coaster is now complete.
The next phase is testing out the ride.
It has a "beyond vertical" first drop and can reach up to 64 miles per hour.
This is also Dorney's first newly built roller coast in 19 years.
The park opens for the season on Friday, May 10.