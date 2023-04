Former Boy Scouts leader arrested in Delaware for serial sexual abuse

Gary Matta, 66, was arrested in his home last Thursday, according to officials.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officers in Newark, Delaware arrested a former Boy Scouts leader who was connected with sexual abuse within the organization across the country.

Matta was charged with serial sexual abuse.

A male victim claims Matta sexually assaulted him between 1989 and 1992, while the victim was a young teenager.

A preliminary hearing, in this case, was scheduled for May 1.