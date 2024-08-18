Former Phillies legends return to Citizens Bank Park for Alumni Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alumni Weekend with the Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up on Sunday as fans cheered for their favorite players from every era.

During the celebratory weekend, over 40 former players made an appearance and participated in the festivities.

The crowd roared with applause for former Phillies greats, such as Mike Schmidt, John Kruk, and former team manager Charlie Manuel.

Manuel also brought out some of his players from the 2008 World Series team, including Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and many more former Phillies.

The exciting weekend also commemorated 20 years of the Phightins playing at Citizens Bank Park.

Action News got the chance to speak with some Phillies legends, who described what it was like to have their dream job.

"It's timeless, just timeless," said Howard. "This is one of those places again where the atmosphere and the aesthetics are second to none."

"It's more noise than any ballpark I've ever played in, and also our fans -- they create the energy for us. I've said that since I've been here," added Manuel.