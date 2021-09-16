Former Wilmington firefighter sentenced 5 years on child pornography charges

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Wilmington Fire Union President was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison this week.Joseph Leonetti Jr. had been indicted after the feds searched his home in June of last year. They recovered a cellphone with thousands of images containing child pornography.According to statements made in court, police executed a federal search warrant at Leonetti's Wilmington home on June 19, 2020, and seized his cellphone.After further investigation, officials say they found videos and cached images of child pornography.Along with his five-year prison sentence, Leonetti- was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to child porn victims who've been identified and served 60 additional months on probation.