Former Wilmington firefighter sentenced 5 years on child pornography charges

Officials recovered a cellphone with thousands of images containing child pornography.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Del. firefighter sentenced 5 years on child pornography charges

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Wilmington Fire Union President was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison this week.

Joseph Leonetti Jr. had been indicted after the feds searched his home in June of last year. They recovered a cellphone with thousands of images containing child pornography.


According to statements made in court, police executed a federal search warrant at Leonetti's Wilmington home on June 19, 2020, and seized his cellphone.

After further investigation, officials say they found videos and cached images of child pornography.

Along with his five-year prison sentence, Leonetti- was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to child porn victims who've been identified and served 60 additional months on probation.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimechild pornographycourt
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in fight outside Pat's Steaks; 4 suspects sought
Sources: Man confesses to killing girlfriend; body found near trail
New details emerge in shooting death of girl at football game
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Another age-progression image released of Dulce Maria Alavez
Driver sought after man killed in Trenton hit-and-run
3 and Out: Jaws on Sirianni's brilliance, 49ers preview, prediction
Show More
Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash: DA
Body found in dumpster near apartment complex
Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing Philadelphia gunfire
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for $10M insurance fraud plot
More TOP STORIES News