school shooting

Fort Valley State shooting: 7 hurt, 1 killed at off-campus party near Georgia university

By Alaa Elassar and Melissa Alonso, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Valley shooting: 7 hurt, 1 killed at party near GA school

FORT VALLEY, Ga. -- One person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting incident at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University in Georgia on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the fatal overnight shooting, the agency said in a tweet.

It was Homecoming weekend at FVSU when the tragic incident occurred blocks away from the university campus, which is still an "active scene," according to GBI.

The individual who died was not an FVSU student, GBI confirmed, and the seven injured have stabilized.

FVSU students were in attendance at the off-campus party, the university said in a statement.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Chicago liquor store

"There were student injuries, but at this time, none have been reported as life-threatening," FVSU said. "As a precautionary measure, the campus was placed on lockdown until campus police determined there was no threat to the campus community."

The lockdown was lifted, but an alumni breakfast and homecoming parade that were expected to take place Saturday morning were canceled as a result of the incident.

The homecoming game will continue as scheduled but increased security protocols will be implemented, according to the university.

"Our thoughts are with the students and their families as they recover," FVSU said,

GBI urges anyone with information that will help in identifying the suspect(s), either by making an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaschool shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in 2018 Parkland massacre
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News