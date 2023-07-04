3 dead, 8 hurt in mass shooting hours after annual festival in Fort Worth, Texas, police say

Fort Worth police believe 10 of the victims are adults and one victim is a juvenile. It's unclear if the juvenile is one of the victims who died.

The shooting happened hours after the annual ComoFest had ended, but police said there were still a lot of people in the area.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- At least three people have been killed and eight more injured in a late-night shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, police have confirmed.

West Division officers from the Ft. Worth Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Horne Street in the western part of the city in the Como neighborhood in reference to a report about a shooting, authorities said.

"Upon arrival officers located multiple shooting victims in a parking lot," the Ft. Worth Police Department said in a statement obtained by ABC News following the incident. "Several shooting victims were transported by private vehicles to area hospitals for medical treatment and several victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals."

In total, three people were killed with one of the victims being pronounced dead at the scene of the crime and the other two passing away shortly after the shooting. Eight others were shot and have been taken to local area hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It is believed that 10 of the victims who were shot were adults and the last victim was a juvenile, though Ft. Worth authorities did not confirm the ages of any of the victims who were killed or injured.

If anyone has information in regards to the shooting they are asked to contact the Ft. Worth Police Department Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330.

The Ft. Worth Police Department are also asking anyone who may have personal videos during the time of the shooting or events leading up to the shooting to contact police immediately.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.