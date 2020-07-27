Business

Four Seasons Philadelphia reopens with new safety measures in place

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being closed for more than four months, the Four Seasons Philadelphia finally reopened its doors on Monday.

The hotel had just opened at the end of last summer.

On Monday, there are signs of life.

"There are flowers in the lobby again, the staff is here smiling and energized," says Ben Shank, the general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel. "You can you can see it in their eyes under the masks."

Some of the new safety measures include contactless mobile check-in, thermal temperature scanning, increased sanitation and little safety kits for guests in each room.

The infinity pool is open and the spa opens this week with just hair and nails, with other services to come.

They say it's one day at a time, one step at a time.

"It's going to be a long road to recovery," says Shank. "That's the reality, but I think guests are looking to travel, people want to get out. Everybody's in this together to rebuild and we're just one piece of that. But I think as each kind of link in the chain gets put together, the city is going to start flowing again and we're really excited for that."

The hotel's restaurants are all indoors, so they are not open for seating, but the menus are all available for in-room dining.

The hotel industry is among the last to reopen, and the Four Seasons says it's seeing tourists, but also local people taking "staycations" and supporting our local businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiahotelbusinessfoodsocietycoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
City supports Marlins' quarantine in Philly after positive COVID-19 tests
Senate GOP unveils proposal for next stimulus package
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Philadelphia mom on mission to bring son's killer to justice
Show More
Large crowd takes over Pennypack Park in Philadelphia
Man, teenage nephew dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News