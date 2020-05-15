CHAT RECAP: Cancer Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is difficult for many, but for those facing cancer, it can be especially overwhelming.
Cancer never stops—diagnoses are still occurring and patients are faced with decisions about starting or delaying treatment.
On May 14, leading physicians from Fox Chase Cancer Center took viewer questions about cancer treatment during the pandemic and how to stay safe.
About the Doctors
Robert G. Uzzo, MD, MBA, FACS
Chairman and Professor, Department of Surgery
G. Willing "Wing" Pepper Chair in Cancer Research
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Nationally known as a leader in the medical field, Dr. Uzzo has made important clinical, scientific and educational contributions to the field of urologic oncology.
In addition to his extensive clinical practice treating patients with adrenal tumors, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, penile cancer, testicular cancer, ureteral cancer, and urethral cancer, he is heavily involved in urologic oncology research initiatives. Dr. Uzzo's primary research has been in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), with a special focus on clinical decision-making, surgical management and adjuvant therapies. He has been involved in multiple national and international trials for kidney cancer and has authored over 400 peer-reviewed articles and chapters in urologic oncology.
Dr. Uzzo graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian from Union College's accelerated six-year biomedical program. He attended Cornell University Medical College, where he was a New York State Finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship Competition. He completed general surgical training followed by urologic surgical training at New York Hospital—Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He was an American Foundation for Urological Diseases Scholar in Urological Oncology, and completed both oncological and renal transplantation fellowships at the Cleveland Clinic.
Martin J. Edelman, MD
Chair and Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Deputy Cancer Center Director for Clinical Research
G. Morris Dorrance Jr. Chair in Medical Oncology
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Edelman is a medical oncologist who specializes in the treatment of lung cancer at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
A nationally recognized expert in the treatment and research of lung cancer, Dr. Edelman developed one of the most commonly used regimens for treating advanced lung cancer and has focused on the development of new therapies for personalized lung cancer treatment. He has a particular interest in approaches that combine surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy for the treatment of lung cancer patients.
Dr. Edelman works with Fox Chase's clinical, scientific, and administrative leadership to develop research programs in hematology and medical oncology while leading the department in improving the delivery of care to cancer patients. In addition, Dr. Edelman is Deputy Cancer Center Director for Clinical Research, leading a strong investigator-initiated clinical trials program. He has also published more than 325 scientific articles, abstracts, and book chapters.
Dr. Edelman completed a residency in internal medicine and a hematology/oncology fellowship at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He also served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring with the rank of Captain.