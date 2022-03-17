PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken water main in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section sent water shooting into the air on Wednesday.
Action News viewer Teddy Musial captured the geyser as it towered over homes at Oxford Avenue and Verree Road.
SEE ALSO: We'll just do it': South Philly neighbors frustrated over road repair
Customers within three blocks of the water main break were without service for several hours.
Water was restored to affected homes just before 9 p.m.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Action News viewer captures geyser during Fox Chase water main break
Customers within three blocks of the water main break were without service for several hours.
GEYSER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News