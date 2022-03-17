geyser

Action News viewer captures geyser during Fox Chase water main break

Customers within three blocks of the water main break were without service for several hours.
By
Water main break causes geyser in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken water main in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section sent water shooting into the air on Wednesday.

Action News viewer Teddy Musial captured the geyser as it towered over homes at Oxford Avenue and Verree Road.

Water was restored to affected homes just before 9 p.m.

