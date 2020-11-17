Small explosion damages several homes in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an explosion in front of a home in the city's Frankford section early Tuesday.

The blast went off just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Wakeling Street.

Firefighters found the front door and porch of the home were damaged. The windows were also blown out of some of the homes next door.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blast as they continue to search for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
