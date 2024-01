Person killed after multiple shots fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after multiple shots were fired in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Monday morning.

Police found a victim on Glenloch Street, near Wakeling and Pratt Streets.

They also found numerous shell casings on the block.

Police say a water department crew working nearby saw two men run from the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

