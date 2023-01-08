WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Frankford bar shooting

The gunman opened fire inside Quinn's 2, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Sunday, January 8, 2023 4:48AM
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Frankford shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead and other person is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and other is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue.

The gunman opened fire inside Quinn's II, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was shot four times and was taken to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on a motive.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW