Woman fatally shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday night inside of an apartment in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police said.Officers responded to the 1300 block of Arrott Street just after 10 p.m.The victim was shot in the chest and arm, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said they found two shell casings inside the apartment's living room.Witnesses said they saw a man leaving the scene.Police believe the shooting may be domestic, but the investigation is ongoing.