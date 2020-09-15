Frannie Nicks is soul food with an eclectic twist

Frannie Nicks in South Philly is serving up contemporary soul food with an eclectic twist.Owner and Executive Chef Ilisha Sampson opened Frannie Nicks in February right before the Pandemic happened. Sampson was a former hairdresser who catered to her family and friends throughout the years, with the dream of one day owning her own restaurant.She learned to cook from her grandmother at the age of 9, and fuses her grandmother's recipes with her "whack ideas."The Carnival Crack Chicken sandwich is made with fresh battered fried chicken dipped in their house-made sauce dubbed honey crack sauce, and in true carnival fashion, sandwiched between two funnel cakes, topped with powdered sugar.The Bedrock Burger, stacked with homemade onion rings and drizzling BBQ sauce, is a tribute to an area in Media, where Sampson and her family are from.The famous Potato Chip Cookie is also her grandmother's recipe, baked with crushed up Herr's Potato Chips inside the batter.In addition, Sampson is well-known for her homemade pudding and soon, they'll be bringing on a cocktail menu.824 S 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147