Franny Lou's Porch in Kensington serving up good vibes, human connection

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In times of crisis, sometimes, a positive attitude and good energy could be the ticket to not only surviving but thriving. At Franny Lou's Porch in Kensington, even with social distancing, it's all about connection.
It's coffeehouse fare in a space that invites community activism and cultural awareness.
Good, wholesome, organic food and good, genuine juju.
And when this pandemic forced the doors to close, they threw open a window.
"We were created intentionally to bring people together," says Blew Kind, the owner of Franny Lou's Porch.
"It's all about looking at each other and seeing the humanity and the love in each other, and encouraging each other to be our best selves."
The University of the Arts brought Kind to Philadelphia 14 years ago.
In 2015, she opened Franny Lou's Porch.
"We're specifically named after Francis EW Harper and Fannie Lou Hamer," Kind explains. "They're both artists, bold abolitionists, mothers, and they have a story of the black American experience."
Every menu item is organic and intentional.
"Our lattes, for instance, are named after revolutionaries, ordinary radicals. We have an anti-oppression sandwich, a pro-love sandwich, the anti-capitalist sandwich, the pro-community sandwich. It's about saying their name."
The smoothies highlight extinct and endangered animals, like the Black rhinoceros.
"I just didn't want to say 'blueberry spinach smoothie,'" Kind says. "No, we're gonna talk about something, we're going to create a conversation."
Franny Lou's is all about good vibes, and as Blew says "dope connection."
"When COVID started and we couldn't even open our business, the inside, I was really hurt," she says.
But she found a way to keep that good energy and interaction in this distant world.
"We opened a side window, we said, 'Whatever, we'll be open.' We are going to still be a place where people can come, connect, see each other and dance."
Eat healthy food and feed each others' souls.
"Let's keep moving," Kind says. "Let's keep seeing beauty every day because we're alive and we are free. And we're here right now!"
Blew also says she's amazed and thankful for how this city is supporting black-owned businesses, like her own.
