﻿Get a last taste of summer fun, foods at Fred's Water Ice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Southwest Philadelphia, Fred's Water Ice is known for its delicious frozen desserts.

Owner Fredrick Cooper created Fred's Water Ice in 1998 by pushing a cart around the city after high school.

He started by renting a pushcart from Max Covington, the owner of Max Water Ice.

Filled with admiration, Cooper bought his own cart and started buying water ice.

After buying his first machine, he started making water ice in his basement and later Fred's Water Ice was born.

Some of the top sellers are mango, cherry, strawberry-lemonade, and rainbow.

Summer essentials like soft-serve, funnel cake, hot dogs, and fried Oreos are also available.

Giving back to the community is also important to Cooper.

He offers community employment and has an annual Fred's Water Ice Appreciation Day every year before the school year begins.

On that day people can enjoy free food and drinks while kids are honored through scholarships and awards.

Cooper enjoys teaching the youth about the business of making water ice in hopes of keeping them out of trouble.

There are a total of six Fred's Water Ice locations in the city and remains open as long as the weather cooperates.

5343 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143