COVID-19 vaccine

Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS -- Brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it's partnering with the White House to give one free beer to Americans 21+ once 70% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated.

To date, 62.8% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 133.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Once the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70%, the St. Louis-based brewer will give away one free beer, seltzer or non-alcoholic beverage to any American who wants one. Anheuser-Busch brands include Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Natural Light and Bon Viv hard seltzer.

To get the free beer, adults need to upload a picture of themselves "in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard" at MyCooler.com/Beer. No proof of vaccination will be required.

The prize is a $5 credit to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

The giveaway excludes residents of California, Texas and Alabama.

The company previously announced that it would reward people 21+ who prove they've been vaccinated with a free round of beer.

This giveaway builds on other vaccination incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe white housecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinebeer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Boosted for Thanksgiving? Demand is up after CDC expands eligibility
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News