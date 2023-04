The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression plans to give away 1,791 cheesesteaks.

Philadelphia-based group celebrates free speech with free cheesesteaks | How to get one

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-based group is celebrating free speech with free cheesesteaks.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression plans to give away 1,791 cheesesteaks on Wednesday.

The number is in honor of the First Amendment, which was ratified in 1791.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks in South Philadelphia until supplies run out.