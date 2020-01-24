Here's how you can get free Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Beyond sandwiches and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE KRISPY KREME DONUT
We begin with a reminder about a deal that cures any case of the Mondays. January 27th is your last chance to get a free mini doughnut from Krispy Kreme. Customers can pick from an original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, and strawberry or chocolate iced with sprinkles. The deal is good from 4pm until 7pm at your local Krispy Kreme. To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE FOUNDERS FREEZE-OUT FESTIVAL
If you're looking for something to do with the family, head to Manayunk for their annual Founders Philly Freeze-Out Festival on Saturday, January 25. The event features live ice carving, samples of Founders beers, live music, entertainment, activities, and a warming lodge from 11am to 4pm on Main Street. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE WINTER FESTIVAL
There is also a Winter Festival in Bucks County on January 25-26. The Lambertville New Hope Winter Festival continues with free activities from 8am to 2pm on Saturday and 11am to 2pm on Sunday. Some of the highlights include guided tours of historic Lambertville, a bird walk, and a river walk - plus a free frozen photo booth, glitter tattoos, a slime station, live ice carvings, food, and more. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE DANCE PERFORMANCE
On Saturday, January 25, head to the Kimmel Center in Center City for a special dance performance exploring hearing impairment. The powerful free piece is about an hour long and begins at 7pm, all you need to do is just reserve a free ticket online HERE.
FREE DUNKIN' BEYOND SANDWICH SAMPLES
If the idea of a plant-based sausage patty, plus egg, and cheese sandwiched between two glazed donuts sounds good to you, head to your local Dunkin' Saturday morning. Samples of the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich, named after Beyond Meat ambassador and rapper Snoop Dogg, will be handed out from 8am to 10am on January 25. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE CHICK-FIL-A NUGGETS
When you download the Chick-fil-A app, you can score a free order of 8-Piece Breaded Chicken Nuggets or Kale Side Salad. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Here's how you can get free Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Beyond sandwiches and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More