Man released from prison 16 years after conviction in Philadelphia killing

A federal judge overturned his previous conviction for second degree murder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After serving 16 years behind bars, Steven Lazar is a free man as of Thursday night.

Lazar was originally convicted in the 2007 robbery and bludgeoning death of 79-year-old Dario Gutierrez in North Philadelphia.

A federal judge later overturned Lazar's previous conviction for second-degree murder.

Prosecutors decided not to re-try him for the crime.

Lazar expressed his sympathy for the victim's family Thursday night. He also said he hoped that police would find the real killer.

6abc was there to capture the moment Lazar reconnected with his family.