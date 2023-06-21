Police: Teens attempt to light fireworks inside Philadelphia grocery store

Police say security called to report three teens, roughly 16 to 19 years old, trying to light up the dynamite.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several teens reportedly attempted to play with fireworks or poppers inside a grocery store.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Fresh Grocer located on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city's Germantown section.

Police say security called to report three teens, roughly 16 to 19 years old, wearing all black clothing, trying to lightsome kind of fireworks.

"When confronted, the teens left and they left what amounted to be a package of sparklers," an officer said during a news conference.

Police have not said how many people were inside the business at the time of the incident.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.