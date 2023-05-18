Police: Fake grenade causes scare on Schuylkill Expressway in Fairmount Park

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Montgomery Avenue in Fairmount Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fake grenade caused a scare and shut down part of the Schuylkill Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

State police say they were called out for a vehicle investigation around 2 p.m. and noticed what appeared to be a grenade.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that it was not real and possibly a toy.

The scene was cleared and the road was reopened a little after 3 p.m.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.