South Jersey man arrested after police find suspected pipe bombs in car

HAMILTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel, New Jersey man has been charged after investigators say they found suspected pipe bombs in his car.

Hamilton Township police say they pulled over 51-year-old Jeremy Gilberti Wednesday morning in the area of South Broad Street and Oldfield Avenue.

They then say officers found four metal pipes with caps and green wicks sticking out of them on the floor of his car.

Surrounding businesses and homes had to be evacuated as the bomb squad took away the devices.

Police say another device was also found inside his home in Mt. Laurel.

Giliberti was charged with Possession of Destructive Device.

He was transported to the Mercer County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.