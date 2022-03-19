localish

This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see

By Joyeeta Biswas
EMBED <>More Videos

This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see

FRESNO, Calif. -- If you've never been to California's beautiful Fresno County Blossom Trail, you're missing out.

For a few weeks every Spring, it turns into a sight of breathtaking beauty - rows and rows of peach, apricot, nectarine, almond, plum, and apple trees draped in pink and white flowers in full bloom.

More than 20,000 visitors from around the world visit the trail and drive down the 62-mile loop of fruit orchards every year to take in the sight.

But there's more to the Blossom Trail than just its beauty.

It's also one of the largest pollination events in the world.

California's Central Valley, home to these orchards, is known as the 'bread basket' of the world.

Its 80,500 farms and ranches alone are responsible for 11% of total U.S. food production.

So, not long after the Blossom Trail's flowers fade, the fruits that feed America ripen and are harvested and shipped off to different parts of the country.

"We get to enjoy the beauty right now, but for the Valley and Valley farmers, it's economic activity. This is this year's crop that's in preparation," says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

If you want to stay updated on when the flowers are in full bloom, you can visit the website of the Fresno County Blossom Trail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countytravelflower showkfsnspringtourismlocalish
LOCALISH
This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see
South Philadelphia bakery now shipping famous tomato pies
Single mom creates 'Oak & Heir' furniture company
Turning the tide: Nonprofit group brings Tampa Bay back from dead
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of dirt bikes, ATVs swarm Philadelphia streets
Police: Shooting leaves 2 injured on Temple University's campus
AccuWeather: Warm Again Saturday, But Not As Bright
Suspects who carjacked woman at Philly mall linked to other crimes
Philadelphia police identify teen fatally shot while riding bike
ICU, surgical units to be shut down at Delaware Co. Memorial Hospital
Local business owners volunteer in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
Show More
Child hit by ambulance in Skippack Twp., Montgomery Co.
FDA to consider fourth COVID shot from Moderna, Pfizer
Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia heads to Ukraine
NJ officials investigate after body found in middle of road
More TOP STORIES News