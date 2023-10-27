West Chester dad's Frightmaps app rounds up neighborhood Halloween haunts, tricks and treats

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last year, a West Chester dad created a Halloween app that's become a national sensation.

It's called Frightmaps, and it rounds up everything you need to do and see this spooky season.

We're talking attractions, events, homegrown Halloween displays, the best fall must-sees - and it's all at your fingertips.

"You just go on the app and give your location, and we're going to give you a list of the best haunts in your area," says Frightmaps creator, Michael Kane. "You can map out your own night, save haunts and make a plan. We have everything from holiday car washes to walking haunted houses that people host at their house."

Here's how Frightmaps works: businesses, event coordinators, homeowners, anyone interested can upload photos and directions to a Halloween happening.

You can even map out the best candy houses for trick or treating. It's free to download the app and free to upload your submission.

Kane personally vets all of the entries.

This year, he's added a charity component, where money is raised for Skeletons for Hope, with proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"A lot of these houses that support the charity are very elaborate haunts," Kane says. "For visitors, it's free to go in, free to check it out. They have a QR code to donate to the charity and you can enter anything from $1 to whatever you want. All of it goes right to the St. Jude's charity."

Kane is a father of two and software engineer. He also has an app called ChristmasPrism, which maps out the best holiday lights and events.

Both apps are free to download.