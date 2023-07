The pilot of a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Las Vegas was forced to divert to Denver because of some very disruptive passengers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pilot of a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Las Vegas was forced to divert because of some very disruptive passengers.

Frontier says the two passengers who were traveling together left the plane once it diverted in Denver.

Law enforcement met them at the airport gate before the plane was able to continue to Las Vegas.

It is unclear what caused the disruption.