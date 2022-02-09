250 heart-shaped pizzas delivered in Philadelphia to show frontline workers appreciation

Steven Singer Jewelers and Slice Restaurant delivered 250 heart-shaped pizzas to Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City.
Their goal was to show support to the frontline workers who have been battling and serving communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our staff has worked incredibly hard during this period, and all of us have gone through a lot with the community," said chief medical officer Daniel Feinberg of Pennsylvania Hospital. "Incredible support from our friends in the neighborhood."
Two health heroes also received special roses dipped in 24-carat gold from Steven Singer Jewelers as a sign of gratitude.