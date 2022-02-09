250 heart-shaped pizzas delivered in Philadelphia to show frontline workers appreciation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia businesses teamed up Tuesday to thank and show their appreciation to local health care workers.Steven Singer Jewelers and Slice Restaurant delivered 250 heart-shaped pizzas to Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City.Their goal was to show support to the frontline workers who have been battling and serving communities during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our staff has worked incredibly hard during this period, and all of us have gone through a lot with the community," said chief medical officer Daniel Feinberg of Pennsylvania Hospital. "Incredible support from our friends in the neighborhood."Two health heroes also received special roses dipped in 24-carat gold from Steven Singer Jewelers as a sign of gratitude.