Fuel spill cleanup in Delaware County waterways expected to take months

It was an all-hands-on-deck type operation in Brookhaven, Pa. Sources tell Action News an estimated 4,700 gallons spilled after an overnight delivery to the gas station.

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal, state and local agencies are working to clean up a large fuel spill in Brookhaven, Delaware County that killed wildlife and forced the closure of a neighboring elementary school.The process is expected to take several months for crews to cleanup the fuel spill, according to Brookhaven council president Terry Heller.They believe it'll take years for the environment to recover as crews continue to find dozens of dead fish in local streams and retention ponds, Heller said.The spill happened Friday night at the Gas N Go gas station at Coebourn Boulevard. and Edgmont Avenue during an overnight delivery, according to officials.Officials aren't sure yet whether there was a user error or equipment issue, but are working to get questions answered.They do know an alarm for high tank levels went off, but the fire department was not made aware until Saturday, the next day, after they got reports of a strong odor, officials said."The car show was there on Saturday and I think they were able to smell and know what's going on," said resident Michael Cahill.People living in the area are hoping to find out who's responsible."I definitely think it's important to find out how it happen and how to fix it," Cahill said.Monday marked the beginning of clean up.Agencies are testing and removing soil and identifying contaminated waterways.Officials said anywhere between 1,000 to 4,500 gallons of fuel spilled into area waterways.So far, officials said the spill is contained to local streams and retention ponds and hasn't affected the nearby Chester Creek or the Delaware River, which is roughly 3.5 miles away.Penn-Delco School District officials said they're keeping Coebourn Elementary closed at least through Tuesday.Students will keep their normal virtual schedule for Wednesday."I was looking forward to spending more time with my friends and my teacher," said student Lily Reed."Which is really sad because this is the last week of school for the kids, so 2020 and then 2021, this is what the kids get, so this is really sad," said resident Allison Wilkins.An environmental team is working with the district attorney's office to determine whether any laws may have been broken.