FYI Philly Nov. 12 Show: New spots for BBQ, Asian fare and Philadelphia Orchestra plays 'Home Alone'

Ducis Rodgers and Alicia Vitarelli share new spots for Asian fare, BBQ made Peruvian and Texas style and more on FYI Philly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Asian Spots for Bento Boxes & Japanese BBQ

When Pace & Blossom officially launched at 36th and Market Streets in October, the line stretched down the block and around the corner for the opening day deal of a $1 Bento Box.

The Bento is a big part of the restaurant's lunch menu, focused on good food made fast. You can choose from four proteins, like Karaage chicken or hamburger, and it's served with a side salad, Californian roll and house-made gyozas.

Chef Nori Yasutake, an award-winning sushi master, helped develop the Japanese fusion menu.

There are also veggie spring rolls, salt-baked wings, and a hangar steak cooked medium rare and served on a bed of wasabi mashed potatoes.

Pace & Blossom is both a restaurant serving lunch and dinner and a booming nightclub after hours.

Pace & Blossom |salt |Website | Facebook |Instagram

3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

267-353-8922

The new Jomon Japanese Barbecue in Midtown is like a carnivore's castle, with a staircase full of meat that you cook at your own tabletop grill.

The signature staircase is loaded with 12 types of meat, from lamb chops, skirt steak and short ribs to jumbo shrimp, spicy chicken, and calamari with white wine sauce. At the bottom of the staircase, there's a collection of fruits and vegetables too.

And if you really want to splurge, order the treasure box. It's filled with A5 Wagyu, one of the most expensive cuts of beef you can find. Known for its heavy marbling and buttery texture, it cooks on the tabletop grill in just 30 seconds.

Jomon is the creation of Tom Lau, who named it for the earliest era of Japanese history.

He says he fell in love with Japanese barbecue on a trip to Japan several years ago.

And at Jomon, Lau adds pizzazz to the presentation to give people "the wow factor."

You'll find Tom's son, co-owner Randy Lau, shaking things up behind the bar, creating sweet and light cocktails to pair with the heavy meat menu.

The most popular is the Lychee Martini, made with house vodka, cranberry and lychee juice.

The vodka-based Geisha is a big seller too with orange juice, mango syrup, and grenadine.

There are a variety of Japanese sakes and South Korean sojus. The Soju Tower is the show stopper. Designed for a group of four or five people, it's 2 bottles of Soju, 2 bottles of beer, a mini yogurt drink and a can of Sprite. The whole concoction is poured into a keg-like tower where it's ready to pour.

With its menu and decor, the father and son want the restaurant to offer an authentic taste of Japanese culture. There's a party room upstairs that seats 32, and they're already getting lots of bookings for the holidays.

Jomon Japanese BBQ | Facebook |Instagram

1310 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

267-519-8016

Brazas BBQ brings Peru's unique flavors to South Street

Chef Juan Placencia is known here in Philadelphia for his roast chickens ever since he started Brazas BBQ Chicken as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic.

Now, he has a brick-and-mortar location, and his loyal customers are following him to South Street.

Rotisserie chicken is a staple in his native country of Peru, and Chef Juan's method makes a very juicy and flavorful dish. First they brine it, then marinate and finally roast it.

Chef Juan attended The Culinary Institute of America and has worked in fine dining around the country.

Now he wants to use his expertise to highlight the cuisine of his culture.

Brazas BBQ Chicken | Facebook | Instagram

326 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-519-8551

Closed Monday-Tuesday

Holy 'Que Smokehouse brings Texas-style BBQ to Bucks County

Tom Peters is the pitmaster at Holy 'Que Smokehouse and he's smoking all the Texas-style favorites for eaters around Bucks County.

A self-taught pitmaster, Peters' passion for Texas BBQ started during a trip to Austin, Texas, in 2014.

He spent the next six years honing his craft before opening Holy 'Que Smokehouse in 2020.

As far as seasonings go, he keeps it simple and authentic.

"Texas-style stands out because there's only salt and pepper," says Peters.

Tom is also the creator of the "Texas Joe", made with shredded brisket and homemade sloppy joe sauce.

He also serves a Philly brisket cheesesteak with homemade wiz.

When you visit, don't forget to ask about their weekly specials.

"We have something called the armadillo egg, which is a jalapeno that's stuffed with cheese, and wrapped in sausage and bacon," Peters says.

If you have a hard time deciding what to order, try the Holy Trinity, a three-meat staple with brisket, pork ribs, and brats.

No matter what you pick, you can savor Peter's homemade bourbon brown sugar sauce.

Peters plans to hit the road with a Holy 'Que food truck early next year.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse | Facebook | Instagram

5788 Lower York Road, Lahaska PA 18931

267-544-5762

Tables are set for a fresh new start at Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone

After almost 20 years under the same owner, Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone has changed hands, and the new chef is making it his own.

Michael DeLone was mentored by former owner Nunzio Patruno at the Monte Carlo Living Room in Philadelphia years ago.

Since taking over a year ago, Chef Michael has chosen to continue with Italian cuisine, but the new direction will bring a totally new interior over the next year.

The new menu is focused on freshly made interpretations of classics, and events will include culinary options like 'Wild Game Night' and a weekly Pasta Happy Hour.

Nunzio By Chef Michael DeLone | Facebook | Instagram

706 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108

856-858-9840

Philadelphia Orchestra plays 'Home Alone' for Thanksgiving concert

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score from the holiday classic, "Home Alone" while audiences listen and watch the movie on the big screen.

The score, composed by the legendary John Williams, drives the beloved story of a young Kevin McCallister accidentally left home alone at Christmas to defend his house from burglars.

Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos will lead the orchestra and the choirs and the College of New Jersey will sing along.

You'll also be able to hear details of the music that can go unnoticed when just watching the film.

"When you sit at home and watch these movies, the musical soundtrack is mixed behind the dialogue and sound effects, so there are little nuances that you miss," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

'Home Alone' is part of a film series with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

In December they will play along to "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and in March, "Black Panther".

"You may love to watch these films with your close family and friends, but to experience it with the Philadelphia Orchestra and thousands of people laughing and cheering in the concert hall is a really special experience," says Rothman.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will play "Home Alone" from Nov. 25-27 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram

SHOW EXTRAS

Honeysuckle Provisions has opened its doors at the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia.

The concept, founded by fine dining Chef Omar Tate, started as a fine dining pop-up and now, is a fine-eating grocery. Tate says he was moved by the lack of representation of African Americans and other people of color in the kitchen and on the plate.

His wife, Cybille St.Aude-Tate, is now his partner on the project and the couple say they are on a mission to create a food-focused community center.

Honeysuckle Provisions | Website |Facebook | Instagram

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

The Candy Lab has opened its doors in Ardmore, creating a chance for kids ages 4+ to make edible arts and crafts. There are holiday classes and parties for adults too, like corporate team-building parties and bachelorette parties. Candy Lab has 150 edible crafts to choose from.

The Candy Lab | Website | Facebook |Instagram

22 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, Pa. 19003

610-639-9640

Dilworth Park opened for its ninth winter season at City Hall. You can hit the ice on the Rothman Rink, dine in the cabin or hang out in the winter garden.

The Made in Philly Holiday Market opens November 19th and the Deck the Hall Light show will light up City Hall starting November 21st.

Winter at Dilworth Park | Website | Facebook |Instagram

Through Feb. 26, 2023

1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

Pie in the Sky is Manna's biggest fundraiser of the year and there are seven flavors on the menu this year, including apple, sweet potato, chocolate peanut butter and pecan.

Every pie you buy helps the non-profit nourish our neighbors battling critical illnesses.

Manna's Pie in the Sky 2022 | Facebook | Instagram

Order by Friday, November 18th. Pick up Tuesday, November 22nd at one of 17 locations